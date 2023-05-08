iQOO Pad specifications leaked ahead of launch, Check details

Smartphone maker iQOO is all set to launch its first tablet very soon in India. The launch of the iQOO pad is expected to be at the same time as the iQOO Neo 8 series smartphone. Initially, the iQOO pad will be launched in China and is expected to launch later globally. Recently, a leak on Weibo has revealed the design of the iQOO Pad.

The specifications of the iQOO Pad have been leaked earlier and the tablet looks quite promising. It is expected that the launch of the tab will be on May 23. Speaking about the design of the tablet, the device has some bezels all around the screen. It is expected that the display might be around 12 inches.

On the other hand, there will be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC on board. It is also expected that the iQOO tablet will get an all-metal design. The tablet is expected to get a quad-speaker setup along with a dual camera setup accompanied by an LED flash. It is expected that the iQOO tablet will cost between CNY 2000 to CNY 2500 (approx. Rs 23,600-Rs 29,500). However, the prices in India are expected to be on the higher side.

On the other hand, the iQOO Neo 8 Pro will be the first smartphone of the series to offer a MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ chipset. The model number of the iQOO Neo 8 Pro is V2302A and it has been certified by CCC (China Compulsory Certificate).

The iQOO Neo 8 Pro will offer a 120W fast charging system along with a 20V/6A adapter. When it comes to the RAM of the device, the iQOO Neo 8 Pro will have up to 16 GB RAM. This hints at a big improvement over the past devices of the series.

According to multiple leaks, the non-pro device of the Neo 8 series will get a Snapdragon Gen 1 chipset. When it comes to the camera of the smartphone, the iQOO Neo 8 series will offer 50MP primary cameras. The Neo 8 series is expected to offer a 5000mAh battery along with a 120Hz refresh rate.

