iQOO Pad key specifications officially revealed ahead of launch

Chinese mobile manufacturer iQOO is set to launch its first tablet in China on May 23, 2023. The device will be dubbed as an iQOO Pad. Now ahead of the launch next week, the Vivo sub-brand has started teasing the key specifications of the upcoming offering on the microblogging platform Weibo.

According to the company, the iQOO Pad will be powered by a MediaTek’s Dimensity 9000+ processor and will feature 12.1-inch display bearing a resolution of 2.8 K pixels and a 144Hz refresh rate.

iQOO Pad specification details tipped

The iQOO Pad has been teased to have a metal unibody. The tablet is confirmed to be equipped with MediaTek’s Dimensity 9000+ processor. It will pack LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage technology. The device is teased to feature a heat dissipation system with an area of 14442mm.

The iQOO Pad has symmetrical bezels on all sides of the screen and is confirmed to feature a 12.1-inch display bearing a resolution of 2.8 K pixels, a 144Hz refresh rate, 600 nits peak brightness and HDR10 support. The iQOO Pad sports a circular camera module on the back panel housing two sensors and an LED flash unit.

Apart from this, there are no additional confirmed details about the iQOO Pad. As per the tablet’s listing on JD.com, it will come in 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 512GB RAM and storage configurations.

The iQOO Pad is speculated to be a rebranded version of the Vivo Pad that was announced last month. The latter has the same specs as the upcoming iQOO Pad as mentioned above. The device features a 13MP main and 2MP macro camera on the rear and an 8MP front-facing selfie snapper. The tablet draws its power from a 10,000mAh battery unit with support for 44W fast charging.

