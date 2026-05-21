iQOO Pad 6 Pro debuts with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC and 13,000 mAh battery

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iQOO has launched the Pad6 Pro tablet along with the iQOO 15T smartphone in China. The iQOO Pad6 Pro tablet is said to be the rebranded version of the vivo Pad 6 Pro. Vivo launched the Pad 6 Pro at the end of March.

The iQOO Pad6 Pro carries the smae specifications as the vivo tablet. That means the tablet features a 13.2-inch LCD screen with 3840×2512 resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, and 540Hz touch sampling rate.

It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

Camera wise, it sports a single 13MP sensor at the back and an 8MP sensor to capture selfies at the front.

The device packs a 13,000 mAh battery with support for 66W wired charging. For audio enhancement, it has got eight speakers.

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In terms of dimension, the tablet measures 297.03 x 199.82 x 6.18 mm and weighs 663g.

IQOO has not revealed whether it is plannign to bring the tablet to other markets including India yet.

Price details

The iQOO Pad6 Pro is being offered for CNY 4,499 (around Rs 63,768 ) with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, CNY 4,999 (around Rs 70,855) with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, CNY 5,799 (around Rs 82,202) with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, and CNY 6,699 (around Rs 94,960) with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

Also Read: Redmi Turbo 5 might launch in India by early June