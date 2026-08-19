iQOO Neo11 Ultra, Z11S launch in China with huge batteries

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iQOO has launched two new smartphones in China — the iQOO Neo11 Ultra and iQOO Z11S — bringing unusually large batteries and 144Hz AMOLED displays to different price segments.

Both phones are already available in China.

iQOO Neo11 Ultra — Key Specifications

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Display: 6.83-inch 2K+ LTPS AMOLED, up to 144Hz

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9500M

RAM/Storage: Up to 16GB LPDDR5X Ultra RAM + 512GB UFS 4.1

Rear Camera: 50MP Sony LYTIA 700V with OIS + 8MP ultrawide

Front Camera: 16MP

Battery: 9,100mAh silicon-carbon battery

Charging: 100W fast charging

Gaming: Q2 gaming chip + 8K Ice Dome 3D VC liquid cooling

Software: OriginOS 6 based on Android 16

Protection: IP68/IP69

Price: Starts at CNY 3,399 (around ₹48,300) in China

iQOO Z11S — Key Specifications

Display: 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED, 144Hz

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7500

RAM/Storage: Up to 12GB RAM + 512GB storage

Rear Camera: 50MP main + 8MP ultrawide

Front Camera: 8MP

Battery: Massive 10,000mAh

Charging: 44W fast charging

Software: OriginOS 6 based on Android 16

Protection: IP69

Price: Starts at CNY 1,799 (around ₹25,500) in China.