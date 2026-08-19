iQOO Neo11 Ultra, Z11S launch in China with huge batteries
Chinese firm, iQOO has officially unveiled the Neo11 Ultra and Z11S on China, with bigger batteries, fast screens and powerful hardware.
iQOO has launched two new smartphones in China — the iQOO Neo11 Ultra and iQOO Z11S — bringing unusually large batteries and 144Hz AMOLED displays to different price segments.
Both phones are already available in China.
iQOO Neo11 Ultra — Key Specifications
- Display: 6.83-inch 2K+ LTPS AMOLED, up to 144Hz
- Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9500M
- RAM/Storage: Up to 16GB LPDDR5X Ultra RAM + 512GB UFS 4.1
- Rear Camera: 50MP Sony LYTIA 700V with OIS + 8MP ultrawide
- Front Camera: 16MP
- Battery: 9,100mAh silicon-carbon battery
- Charging: 100W fast charging
- Gaming: Q2 gaming chip + 8K Ice Dome 3D VC liquid cooling
- Software: OriginOS 6 based on Android 16
- Protection: IP68/IP69
- Price: Starts at CNY 3,399 (around ₹48,300) in China
iQOO Z11S — Key Specifications
- Display: 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED, 144Hz
- Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7500
- RAM/Storage: Up to 12GB RAM + 512GB storage
- Rear Camera: 50MP main + 8MP ultrawide
- Front Camera: 8MP
- Battery: Massive 10,000mAh
- Charging: 44W fast charging
- Software: OriginOS 6 based on Android 16
- Protection: IP69
- Price: Starts at CNY 1,799 (around ₹25,500) in China.