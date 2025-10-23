iQOO Neo11 launch date confirmed, key specs and colors revealed

Advertisement

Vivo sub-brand iQOO recently unveiled the iQOO 15 on October 20, 2025. The company is now preparing to introduce another smartphone offering, which is iQOO Neo 11.

The company has confirmed that the iQOO Neo11 is set to debut in China on October 30. The company teased the upcoming smartphone for the first time last week.

Thought the company has not revealed many details about it, iQOO has confirmed that the phone will feature a 7,500mAh battery and a 2K display. The colour options of the upcoming smartphone has also been revealed.

The upcoming Neo11 will launch in four variants, including one with a color-changing back panel. The Neo11 will also be available in a Pixel Orange variant. This variant will feature a unique design made up of 78 orange blocks. Other color options include matte black and white, though their official names will differ.