iQOO Neo10 pro with Dimensity 9400 to launch on November 29

Vivo-sub brand iQOO Neo10 series is scheduled to launch arrive on November 29. The company has confirmed that the Neo10 Pro will come with a Dimensity 9400 chipset and Q2 gaming chip, which is claimed to enhance display refresh rate and resolution.

The smartphone is already available for booking at the company stores in China and all major online retailers. The iQOO Neo10 series has been listed in three colors – Black, Orange, and White. It will also be offered in a fancy color option, which will be called ‘Rally Orange.’ Reports indicated that this colour option is inspired from the orange ball used in basketball as iQOO is the official partner of the NBA in China.

The company announced via a post on Weibo that the phone will weigh 199 grams and be just 7.99 mm thick at its base, while the front will have ultra-thin 1.4 mm bezels.

The Neo10 and Neo10 Pro are expected to have a 6,100 mAh battery with 120W wired charging support. Since only the Pro is confirmed to sport the Mediatek chipset, the vanilla is surely coming with a less impressive chipset, which we’ll learn during the launch in 10 days.