iQOO Neo10 launch teased, To rival Redmi K80

Vivo-sub brand iQOO has released the teaser poster for the Neo10 series in China. The official teaser poster was shared on Chinese social media platform by iQOO Neo Product Manager. The poster says the series as ‘performance flagships.’ Which hints towards a top-tier flagship device with enhanced performance. The Neo10 series is expected to feature two models -a basic Neo 10, and a Pro model. Another unnamed model is also rumoured to be included in the series, however, there is not much information about it.

The iQOO Neo10 Pro is likely to run on the Dimensity 9400, an upgrade over the Neo9 Pro with D9300, which was an upgrade over the Neo8 Pro with Dimensity 9200+.

We expect the new phone to keep up with the current trend of bigger batteries, which will be at least 6,000 mAh. It should also keep the 120W fast charging that has been part of the Neo lineup for the past 1.5 years.

Other improvements in the Neo10 are likely to include an ultrasonic under-display fingerprint scanner made by Goodix, sitting behind a new 8T LTPO OLED product of BOE.

It might feature a 6.78-inch OLED 8T LTPO flat screen with a 1.5K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate, a 16-megapixel front camera, a 6,000mAh to 6,500mAh battery with 120W fast charging, up to 16 GB of LPDDR5x RAM, up to 1 TB of UFS 4.0 storage, and OriginOS 5-based Android 15.

The iQOO Neo 10 may feature a 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel dual-camera system and an optical in-screen fingerprint sensor. On the other hand, the iQOO Neo 10 Pro will have a 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel dual-camera system and an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner.

The upcoming iQOO Neo 10 is expected to rival the Redmi K80 and K80 Pro and is rumored to launch by the end of November in China.