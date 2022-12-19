iQoo Neo 7S Racing Edition tipped to feature Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 SoC

iQoo is reportedly planning to launch a new iQoo Neo 7S Racing Edition phone in China. Now, the specifications of the rumoured phone has been leaked online ahead of its official launch. The company has not announced the official launch date of the Neo 7S Racing Edition yet.

The leak report has revealed the key specifications including the processor, along with a few other details. The iQoo Neo 7S Racing Edition is tipped to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 SoC.

The device will also have an OIS-equipped camera, a 5000mAh battery, and more. It will run on Android 13 with the company’s OriginOS interface on top.

The specifications have been tipped by tipster Mukul Sharma on Twitter. He shared that the upcoming iQoo Neo 7S Racing Edition will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 SoC paired with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The tipster has also said that the device may support the expansion of virtual RAM by an additional 8GB, using unutilised storage, for up to 24GB of memory.

The iQoo Neo 7S Racing Edition is claimed to run Android 13 out-of-the-box with the company’s skin OriginOS 3 on top. The phone is speculated to feature a camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support.

Earlier, a report revealed that the device will come with a 50-megapixel primary camera with optical image stabilization (OIS). Additionally, the iQoo Neo 7 Racing Edition is tipped to feature a flat AMOLED display with a Full-HD+ resolution, and a 120Hz refresh rate. The display will feature a center-aligned hole-punch cutout housing a selfie camera. Furthermore, the phone will be powered by a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support.

Meanwhile, iQoo 11 is set to launch in the Indian market on January 10. However, the iQoo 11 Pro will not make its debut in India on that date. The iQOO 11 and iQoo 11 Pro were launched in China on December 8, and are powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC under the hood.