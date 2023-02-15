iQOO Neo 7 to launch tomorrow, Check the specifications and expected price

The iQOO Neo 7 smartphone is going to launch tomorrow (Feb 16) in India and we assume that the device will be a good mid-range smartphone. As the smartphone launches in India, it will have major competition from the recently launched Realme 10 Pro+ as well as the Redmi Note 12 Pro+. We have mentioned some key features of the smartphone below.

iQOO Neo 7 specifications

It is expected that the iQOO Neo 7 will offer a 6.78-inch AMOLED display and a Full HD+ resolution. The display panel is expected to offer 1500nits of peak brightness, HDR10+ certification and refresh rate of 120Hz.

The device is rumoured to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset and will run Android 13based OriginOS out of the box. When it comes to the smartphone camera, the device will offer a triple camera setup. The primary camera of the device is a 64 MP camera with OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation). The secondary as well as tertiary camera on the device is an 8MP ultrawide sensor and 2 MP sensor respectively. On the other hand, the primary camera on the device will be a 16MP sensor at the front.

For authentication purpose, the smartphone will have an in-display fingerprint sensor. In terms of power, the device is expected to offer a 5000mAh battery and a 120W fast charging system.

When it comes to connectivity, the smartphone will get 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, USB Type-C as well as NFC.

Storage variants and cost

The Neo 7 smartphone is expected to get 8GB RAM +128GB storage variant as well as 12GB RAM +256GB variant. In terms of price, the 8GB variant is expected to cost Rs 26,999. On the other hand, the 12GB variant should cost around Rs 34,999. The actual prices of the smartphone will be revealed as it launches in India. The smartphone is expected to get some bank offers as well as an exchange bonus. The device is likely to be available on Amazon as well as the official website of the company.