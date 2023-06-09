iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G launch date confirmed , to launch in India on July 4

The iQOO Neo 7 Pro smartphone will be launched on June 4 in India. This news has been confirmed by the company’s India CEO Nipun Marya. He revealed that the launch date of the device through his official Twitter handle. The iQOO Neo 7 Pro is the global variant of the China-only iQOO Neo7 Racing edition.

We have mentioned the key features of the device below. Even though the company has not yet revealed the exact specs of the device, we know some specs through official teasers and leaks.

iQOO Neo 7 Pro specifications

Display

It is expected that the iQOO Neo 7 Pro will offer a 6.78-inch AMOLED display and a Full HD+ resolution. The display panel is expected to offer refresh rate of 120Hz.

Processor and Camera

The device might be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC chipset and will run Android 13 based FuntouchOS out of the box. When it comes to the smartphone camera, the device will offer a triple camera setup. The primary camera of the device is a 50 MP camera with OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation). The secondary as well as tertiary camera on the device is an 8MP ultrawide sensor and 2 MP macro sensor respectively. On the other hand, the front camera on the device will be a 16MP sensor.

Battery and Connectivity

For authentication purposes, the smartphone will have an in-display fingerprint sensor. The device is expected to be powered by a 5000mAh battery and a 120W fast charging system.

When it comes to connectivity, the smartphone will get 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, USB Type-C as well as NFC.

Storage variants and cost

The Neo 7 Pro smartphone is expected to get 8GB RAM +128GB and 16GB RAM +256GB variants. In terms of price, the starting price of the smartphone is expected to start around Rs 40,000 as it launches in India.