iQOO Neo 7 expected to launch very soon in China, Might debut is India later

iQOO Neo 7 launch
Image Credits: Twitter/ iQOO India

Smartphone manufacturer iQOO is all set to launch its new smartphone iQOO Neo 7 in China at some time this month (October 2022). Just like the Neo 6 launched in India sometime after its launch in China, the Neo 7 is expected to follow the same path as it launches in China. The iQOO Neo 7 is expected to be offered in India with the same specifications as its Chinese counterpart.

As reported by GizmoChina, a Weibo tipster revealed that the launch of the iQOO Neo 7 will be on October 21 in China. The launch date of the smartphone in India is still unknown. It is expected that there will be two modes of the Neo 7 series. While the Neo 7 will be the base variant, the top variant is expected to be Neo 7 Pro. We can expect an SE variant in India too (just like Neo 6 SE).

In terms of camera specifications, the Neo 7 and the Neo 7 Pro are expected to offer the same camera specifications. A triple-camera setup is expected to be offered at the rear. The primary camera will be a 50MP Sony sensor while the wide-angle camera is expected to be a 13MP shooter.  The third camera might be a 12MP sensor. The base variant- Neo 7 will get a 6.78-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. On the other hand, the Neo 7 pro will get a 144Hz refresh rate.

While the Neo 7 will be offered with a 67W fast charging, the Neo 7 Pro will get a 120W fast charging. The Neo 7 series is expected to be offered with a MediaTek Dimesity 9000+ chipset. We might get up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage on the Neo 7 Pro. On the other hand, the Neo 7 is expected to start with 8GB RAM, 128GB storage variant.

NB: The specifications mentioned in the article are based on rumors and leaks. Consider it with a pinch of salt.

