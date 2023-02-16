iQoo Neo 7 5G with 5,000mAh battery and 120W fast charging launched in India

iQoo Neo 7 5G has been launched in India on Thursday. The company introduced its latest smartphone on a live stream event on the company’s social media channels. The iQoo Neo 7 5G is equipped with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz fresh rate and is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC.

The company has claimed that the device’s 5000mAh battery can be charged up to 50 percent in 10 minutes with 120W fast charging. The Indian variant of iQoo Neo 7 5G seems like a rebranded version of the iQoo Neo 7 SE that debuted in China in December last year.

iQoo Neo 7 5G price in India, sale

The iQoo Neo 7 5G is offered in two storage variants-8GB RAM + 128GB options and 12GB RAM + 256GB variant. The prices of the variants has been set at Rs 29,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant while the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option costs Rs 33,999. It will be available for sale in Frost Blue and Interstellar Black colour options via the company website and Amazon in India starting 1:00pm IST today (February 16).

iQoo is also offering a discount of Rs. 1,500 on purchases made through ICICI, HDFC and SBI bank credit and debit cards. Customers can also avail extra exchange offer of Rs. 2,000 and no cost EMI options for up to nine months.

iQoo Neo 7 5G specifications

Display

The dual SIM (nano) iQoo Neo 7 5G features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with resolution of 1,080×2,400 pixels and 120Hz refresh rate.The screen also has 20:9 aspect ratio, 93.11 percent screen to body ratio, 1,200Hz instant touch sampling rate, 300Hz touch sampling rate, 1,300 nits of peak brightness and a pixel density of 388ppi.

Operating System

It runs on Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13 .

Processor

The device is powered by an octa-core 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 8200 5G SoC, paired with Mali G610 and up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The RAM supports expansion up to 20GB for enhancing gaming performance.

The iQoo Neo 7 5G comes with a graphite 3D cooling system with a surface area of 7,518mm square to manage thermals while intense gaming sessions. It brings a motion control feature that allows users to adjust the touch recognition flexibly while gaming.

Camera specifications

The iQoo Neo 7 5G features a triple rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel main camera with OIS (optical image stabilisation) and f/1.79 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. It also has a XX sensor at the front for selfies and video chats.

The camera features include portrait, night, macro, time-lapse photography, slow motion, panorama and dual-view video for capturing video and photography. iQoo is also offering a Vlog Movie 2.0 feature that helps to create and send vlogs.

Battery and Charging

iQoo Neo 7 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery on the Neo 7 5G with support for 120W flash charging, which is claimed to charge the device up to 50 percent in 10 minutes.

The iQoo Neo 7 5G packs up to 256GB of UFS3.1 inbuilt storage. Connectivity options on the device include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, OTG, NFC, GPS, and USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, proximity sensor, and infrared remote control. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Besides, it measures 164.81×76.9×8.5mm. It has a plastic build and weighs 193 grams.