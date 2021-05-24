Smartphone manufacturer iQOO has launched the iQOO Neo 5 Lite in China. As the name suggests, the Neo 5 Lite is expected to be an affordable version of iQOO Neo 5

The iQOO Neo 5 Lite will feature a 144Hz refresh rate display along with fast charging of 44W. The smartphones will feature an Android 11 based OriginOS.

According to reports, iQOO Neo 5 Lite is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor along with 8GB/12GB RAM. The storage of the device will be 128GB or 256 GB.

The device is offered with a 6.57-inch HD+ display (1080 x 2408 resolution) and a triple camera setup at the rear. The primary camera of the device is a 48MP primary sensor, while the other two cameras are 8MP wide lens and 2MP macro lens.

The iQOO Neo 5 Lite is powered by a 4500 mAh battery and can be charged from 0-70 per cent in just 33 minutes, claims the company.

The smartphone is available in three configurations and their respective prices are 8GB+128 GB (CNY 2299/ INR 26,067 approx.), 8GB+ 256 GB (CNY 2499/ INR 28,335 approx.) and 12GB+ 256GB (CNY 2699/ INR 30,603 approx.).