iQOO neo 5G
Image Credit: 91mobiles

iQOO Neo 3 5G to debut on April 23

By IANS
25

Beijing: Chinese behemoth BBK Group’s smartphone brand iQOO is said to be working on its new 5G gaming device called the iQOO Neo 3 5G. According to a post on micro-blogging platform Weibo, the device will make its debut in China on April 23.

Some of the tech bloggers have been invited to a game which revealed the April 23 launch date for the iQOO Neo3, reports GizmoChina.

Recently, company’s Product General Manager Shuji Niao Shu said on Weibo that the company has incorporated a new 3 + 2 strategy in an upcoming iQOO phone.

Related News

Swiggy enables grocery deliveries in over 125 cities

Tally Solutions to give 30-day license of Tally.ERP 9 for…

Zoom turns into live funeral, memorial service platform

Apple Maps will soon display coronavirus testing locations

The device is expected to feature the device is said to launch with a 6.6-inch LCD display with an FHD+ resolution.

The smartphone will offer a 120Hz refresh rate and will sport a punch-hole for the selfie camera.

The device is said to launch with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor which will have an integrated modem for 5G connectivity.

The chipset is said to be accompanied by up to 12GB RAM and 256GB native storage.

You might also like
Technology

Swiggy enables grocery deliveries in over 125 cities

Technology

Tally Solutions to give 30-day license of Tally.ERP 9 for free

Technology

Zoom turns into live funeral, memorial service platform

Technology

Apple Maps will soon display coronavirus testing locations

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.