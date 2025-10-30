iQOO Neo 11 powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC launched in China, Know specifications

Advertisement

The iQOO Neo 11 smartphone has been launched in China and the device is powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. The device gets four colour options and offers an AMOLED display.

Specifications

The iQOO Neo 11 gets dual SIM and offers 6.82-inch 2K LTPO AMOLED display with refresh rate of 144Hz. A Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset is offered in the iQOO Neo 11 and the storage is up to 1TB. The device also gets Monster super-core engine which is also offered in the iQOO 15.

When it comes to camera, the iQOO Neo 11 gets dual rear camera setup. The primary camera is 50-megapixel with OIS and the ultrawide camera is 8-megapixel. The selfie camera of the device gets 16-megapixel sensor.

Advertisement

When it comes to connectivity, the iQOO Neo 11 offers 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, GLONASS, NFC, GNSS, QZSS, USB Type-C port and much more. The device gets Ultrasonic 3D fingerprint sensor for security. The device gets IP68 and IP69 resistance rating against dust and water.

The device gets a massive 7500mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging support. The weight of the device is 216g and measures 163.37×76.71×8.05mm.

In terms of pricing, the iQOO Neo 11 costs CNY 2,599 (approx. Rs. 32,500) for 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The most premium variant offers 16GB RAM + 1TB storage and costs CNY 3,799 (approx. Rs 47,000).