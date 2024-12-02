iQOO Neo 10R likely to launch in India soon, specifications leaked online

The iQOO Neo 10R will be hitting the Indian market very soon and the specifications of the device has been leaked online. The company is likely to confirm the name of the device very soon. If the rumours are expected to be believed, the Neo 10R will be a rebadged version of one of the iQOO Neo 10 series devices which recently launch in China. For those who are unknown, iQOO 13 will be unveiled in India on December 3.

iQOO Neo 10R (expected specs and other details)

According to tipster Abhishek Yadav’s X post, the iQOO Neo 10R will be launching in India very soon. The RAM and storage configurations include 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 256GB. The other details are expected to be revealed by the company soon.

The iQOO Neo 10R is likely to be a rebranded version of the vanilla variant of the iQOO Neo 10. The iQOO Neo 9 Pro that has launched in India was a rebadged version of the iQOO Neo 9 handset. There are chances that the iQOO Neo 10R can likely to be a new handset.

iQOO Neo 10 Series

The iQOO Neo 10 costs CNY 2399 for 12GB + 256GB option in China. The device packs a 6.78-inch 144Hz AMOLED 8T LTPO curved display and is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC with Q2 chipset. The device packs a 6,100mAh battery and the wired fast charging is 120W.

When it comes to camera specifications, the device packs a 50-megapixel Sony IMX921 primary sensor and 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter at the rear. On the other hand, the selfie camera is a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

On the other hand, the iQOO Neo 10 Pro costs CNY 3,199 for the 12GB + 256GB variant. The device gets a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC onboard.