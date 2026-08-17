iQOO Buds TWS earphones set to launch on August 20

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iQOO is set to launch it’s upcoming Buds TWS earphones along with Z11 in India on August 20, 2026. Ahead of it’s launch, the company has teased the iQOO Buds TWS earphones on it’s official X page.

The teaser shared on X has showcased the design of the upcoming earbuds. The upcoming wireless earbuds revealed them to be in-ear type with silicone ear tips. These should offer passive noise cancellation. But, we are yet to see whether they will support active noise cancellation feature.

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Moreover, the charging case of the iQOO Buds also sport an LED indicator on the front along with the brand logo. It also seems to have a USB-C port.

iQOO hasn’t revealed the features of the iQOO Buds yet. However, we expect the brand to unveil the features as the launch date comes closer.