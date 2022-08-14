iQOO 9T: Is it the new Android Flagship Smartphone under Rs 55K in the Indian market

We are approaching towards the middle of August 2022 and there were two flagship devices that were launched in India. While the iQOO introduced the 9T, OnePlus launched 10T. Both the devices are placed in the same price bracket and compete with each other in terms of specs. We are highlighting some reasons why you can go with iQOO 9T as your next flagship device (under a budget of Rs 55K).

Variants and Price

The iQOO 9T is offered in two variants- 8GB+128GB, 12GB+256GB. While the base 8GB variant costs Rs 49,999, the top variant (12GB) costs Rs 54,999. The two colours that are available for the users are Alpha and Legend. Additionally, users get a flat Rs 4,000 discount in the form of cashback, if they use ICICI Credit or Debit Card.

Processor and Display

The iQOO 9T gets a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor that uses the latest TSMC 4nm process technology. This means that the processor offers great performance in terms of gaming or other heavy performance tasks.

The 6.78-inch display of the iQOO 9T is offered with 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone has 360Hz touch sampling rate and an instant touch sampling rate of 1200Hz. The E5 AMOLED display offers seamless screen experience and offers better power consumption and brightness. V1+ display chipset increases the frame rate and optimises the colours. This results in an immersive gaming experience. However, if you are someone interested in photography, the V+ chipset reduces noise in pictures clicked and videos recorded at night.

Camera

When it comes to the camera department, the iQOO 9T offers a triple camera setup at the rear and a single camera at the front. The rear camera includes 50MP GN5 Ultra-Sensing Camera, 13MP Ultra Wide-Angle camera and 12MP Professional Portrait Camera. Key features of the back camera include pro-sports mode and super night mode. The front camera is a 16MP shooter.

Battery

The device gets a 4700mAh battery and gets support for 120W FlashCharge. iQOO claims that the battery can be charged from 1% to 100% in just 20 minutes. Well, if you are in a hurry, a mere 8 minutes of charging will provide a charge of 50%.

OS

The iQOO 9T gets Android 12-based FuntouchOS 12 out of the box. The company offers three years of system updates and four years of security patches.

Other important features

The other important features that are worth considering is the 9T’s vapour chamber liquid cooling system. The vapour chamber of 3930mm2 provides more efficiency in terms of cooling. The high powered graphite increases the density by 10% as compared with common graphite. The Dual X-Axis linear motors vibrate independently for more vivid gaming experience. The dual speaker provides a great effect in terms of music, videos, movies as well as games. Connectivity features include USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 and in-display fingerprint sensor.

Note: We are not in any way asking a buyer to opt for iQOO 9T instead of OnePlus 10T. The ultimate choice is in the hands of audience.