iQOO 9T 5G discount: Get the smartphone at less than Rs 25,000 on Amazon, Check the deal here

IQOO 9T 5G is the current flagship device offered by the company in India. IQOO 11 series has already debuted across some markets (including China) but not in India. As we are expecting a launch of iQOO 11 series soon in India the prices of iQOO 9 series has gone down. The iQOO 9T smartphone is available with more than Rs 25,000 discount on Amazon. If you use proper offers on the platform, you will be able to get the above-mentioned discount.

Discount offer

The iQOO 9T 5G is currently priced at Rs 49,999 on Amazon. The device gets 9 percent discount on the base price (i.e. Rs 54,999). Additional, users will get an instant discount of Rs 4,000 if they use SBI Card/ HDFC Bank Card during the transaction.

If you are planning to exchange your old device during the deal, you can get up to Rs 25,000 discount. This means that the final price of the device will be less than Rs 25,000.

Key Specifications

The iQOO 9T gets a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor that uses the latest TSMC 4nm process technology. This means that the processor offers great performance in terms of gaming or other heavy-performance tasks.

The 6.78-inch display of the iQOO 9T is offered with 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone has 360Hz touch sampling rate and an instant touch sampling rate of 1200Hz. The E5 AMOLED display offers a seamless screen experience and offers better power consumption and brightness. V1+ display chipset increases the frame rate and optimises the colours. This results in an immersive gaming experience. However, if you are someone interested in photography, the V+ chipset reduces noise in pictures clicked and videos recorded at night.

When it comes to the camera department, the iQOO 9T offers a triple camera setup at the rear and a single camera at the front. The rear camera includes 50MP GN5 Ultra-Sensing Camera, 13MP Ultra Wide-Angle camera and 12MP Professional Portrait Camera. Key features of the back camera include pro-sports mode and super night mode. The front camera is a 16MP shooter.

The device gets a 4700mAh battery and gets support for 120W FlashCharge. iQOO claims that the battery can be charged from 1% to 100% in just 20 minutes. Well, if you are in a hurry, a mere 8 minutes of charging will provide a charge of 50%.

The iQOO 9T gets Android 12-based FuntouchOS 12 out of the box. The company offers three years of system updates and four years of security patches.