iQOO 8 specifications leaked ahead of launch; Tipped to feature a flat display and 120W fast charging

New Delhi: Vivo’s sub-brand iQOO is reportedly planning to launch iQOO 8 series on August 17. The upcoming iQOO 8 series is expected to come with two phones– the iQOO 8 and the iQOO 8 Pro.

There were many leaks about the specifications of both devices and the company also revealed some of the specs over the past few weeks. Now, more details have surfaced online.

iQOO 8 specifications (Expected)

According to GizmoChina reports, the iQOO 8 smartphone is likely to feature a flat display. while the iQOO 8 Pro will boast a curved screen, media reports said. The pro model will also have a centered punch hole, DC dimming and a 517 PPI, the report said.

Tipster Bald Panda have leaked on Weibo that the iQOO 8 will be powered by the Snapdragon 888 Plus processor, the more powerful version of the Snapdragon 888 that boasts higher CPU and GPU clock speeds, citing a leakster, the report said.

iQOO 8 Pro specifications (Expected)

On the other hand, the iQOO 8 Pro will feature a curved screen and will also have a centered punch hole, DC dimming and a 517 PPI, the report said.

The phone is also tipped to come with support for 120W fast wired charging.

GizmoChina reported that the same source had also earlier posted on Weibo that the iQOO 8 Pro will have a 6.78-inches 2K120Hz LTPO curved screen which is the new 10-bit Samsung E5 AMOLED panel.

Apart from this the iQOO 8 Pro is said to have an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner, a 4500mAh battery, support for 120W fast wired charging and support for 50W fast wireless charging.