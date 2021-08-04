iQOO 8 series set to launch in August 17, Check expected features of the devices

One of the popular mid-range smartphone company, iQoo, has confirmed the launch of upcoming smartphone series iQoo 8. The latest iQoo series will launch in August 17, confirmed the company through Weibo. The iQoo 8 will be the successor of iQoo 7 which was launched in early 2021.

The iQoo series is expected to include two smartphones namely, iQoo 8 and iQoo 8 pro. However, the launch of the devices is limited to China. It is expected that the devices will be available for launch in the other markets soon after the China launch.

Based on the numerous leaks on the internet about the specifications of the devices, the iQoo 8 series is expected to feature a display of 120Hz refresh rate. Both the devices of the series will feature a Samsung E5 AMOLED LTPO display which will offer a 2K+ resolution.

The devices are expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ chipset, while the RAM of the device will be up to 12GB. The devices will be powered by Android 11 OS out of the box.

In terms of RAM, the iQoo devices are expected to feature Virtual RAM support for better multitasking. The camera specifications of the series is yet to be ascertained as no major leaks has thrown light on this aspect. However, the iQoo 8 series might feature a triple camera setup at the rear and single camera at the front like the iQoo 7 series. There are also ample possibilities that the device will feature a quad camera setup at the rear.

The iQoo 8 series is expected to feature a 4000mah battery along with support for fast-charging. A 160W fast charging support is expected to the device. It is expected that prior to the launch of both the devices.