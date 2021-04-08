IQoo 7 Series With Snapdragon 888 Processor To Launch Soon In India

Vivo’s sub-brand iQOO has revealed that it will launch its 7 series of smartphones in India. IQOO India has confirmed about the launch of the much anticipated 7 series on its official twitter handle, today.

The post shared by the iQOO India mentions, “You asked for the monster, and it’s coming. Get ready to experience the best of technology.”

The iQOO 7 was launched in China in January, 2021. However, the company had not mentioned about its launch in India.

You asked for the monster, and it’s coming. Get ready to experience the best of technology. #ComingSoon #MonsterIsComing #iQOO7Series pic.twitter.com/jWAFm8KCMY — iQOO India (@IqooInd) April 8, 2021

The iQOO 7 comes in three colour options: light blue, black and a white BMW M-sport co-branded version. The base 8GB+128 GB version retails for 3,798 CNY (roughly Rs 43,000) while the 12GB+ 256 GB costs 4,198 CNY( roughly Rs 46,700).

The smartphone features a 6.62-inches Full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080X2400 pixels and an aspect ratio of 20:9. The display has a 120Hz refresh rate.

The device is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 888 processor with 8GB/12GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of internal storage.

The smartphone sports triple rear camera lenses, a 48MP primary sensor with f/1.79 aperture, a secondary 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, and a 13MP portrait sensor with an f/2.46 aperture.The front camera is 16MP with f/2.0 aperture.

The smartphone is backed by a 4,000mAh battery, which is said to offer 4G VoLTE talk time of 15.6 hours. It supports 120W fast charging technology.

The iQOO 7 runs the company’s OriginOS, which is based on Android 11.

Connectivity options on the iQOO 7 include a USB Type-C port, Bluetooth version 5.2, 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, and GPS/A-GPS. The smartphone measures 162.2X75.8X8.7mm and it weighs 209.5 grams.

(With inputs from IANS)