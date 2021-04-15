iQOO 7 Might Launch In India As A Rebranded iQOO Neo 5, Click To Know Details

iQOO is all set to launch its latest iQOO 7 series in India. The company had earlier announced that it will partner with Amazon India to sell the new devices.

However, according to reports by Gizmochina, iQOO 7 will be a rebranded as iQOO Neo 5 for Indian markets. The report also mentioned that the Neo 5 was spotted on India’s BIS certification website ahead of its launch.

iQOO India has mentioned in its latest post on its official Twitter handle that the iQOO 7 will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 870 processor.

iQOO 7 has already been launched in China. The smartphone features a 6.62-inches Full HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate.

The device is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 888 processor with 8GB/12GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of internal storage.

The smartphone sports triple rear camera lenses, a 48MP primary sensor with f/1.79 aperture, a secondary 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, and a 13MP portrait sensor with an f/2.46 aperture.The front camera is 16MP with f/2.0 aperture.

Connectivity options on the iQOO 7 include a USB Type-C port, Bluetooth version 5.2, 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, and GPS/A-GPS. The smartphone measures 162.2X75.8X8.7mm and it weighs 209.5 grams.