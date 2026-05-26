iQOO 16 tipped to launch with massive 8,500mAh battery

Advertisement

iQOO may soon expand its smartphone lineup with its new iQOO 16. The smartphone has recently appeared in leaks which hint that the device will have some major upgrades as compared to the old model of the franchise.

Specifications (Expected)

Display:

The iQOO 16 is expected to feature a flat 2K display with an ultra-high refresh rate for smoother scrolling and gaming.

Processor:

The smartphone could be powered by Qualcomm’s upcoming Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chipset. The processor is reportedly being tested in an early version of the device.

iQOO may also include its own in-house performance chip that will enhance the gaming experience and also provide stable performance during demanding tasks.

Battery:

Advertisement

The expectation for the battery surrounds around 8,500mAh battery. The upgrade may offer longer usage time for gaming, streaming and daily activities.

Camera:

The iQOO 16 is also tipped to feature a periscope telephoto camera. However, specifications related to the camera are not available in a detailed format yet.

Cooling system:

The device is expected to improve the thermal management to handle heat that is generated during gaming and heavy usage. Reports suggest the early test unit does not include a cooling fan.

Launch details:

The device would first arrive in China and later in India and global markets. There is no official announcement on the smartphone or its launch yet. More details would surface soon in the coming days.