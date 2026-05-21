iQOO 15T debuts with Dimensity 9500 Monster chip,massive 8,000mAh battery and more

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The iQOO 15T has made it’s debut in the Chinese market. This is the first T-series device from the brand. The newly launched iQOO 15T comes with a MediaTek’s Dimensity 9500 “Monster Edition” SoC instead of Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, that was seen in regular iQOO 15 and Ultra models.

It also has a very large 8,000mAh Si-C battery, which supports blazing fast 100W wired charging. Check more details below:

Specifications

Display:

6.82-inch 2K+ LTPO AMOLED display with HDR10+, that supports 2K resolution (3,168 × 1,440px), 144Hz variable refresh rate, up to 1800 nits high brightness mode, and 4,500 nits peak brightness. The panel also features an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner.

Processor:

MediaTek’s Dimensity 9500 “Monster Edition” SoC, which is a custom version of the regular 9500 with improved frame-rate stability thanks to iQOO’s in-house Q3 gaming chip. The software side is covered by OriginOS 6 based on Android 16.

Storage:

The phone is configurable with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB UFS 4.1 storage.

Battery:

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8,000mAh Blue Ocean battery, which supports blazing fast 100W wired charging.

Camera:

200MP primary sensor with an f/1.88 aperture and OIS, 4x lossless zoom, all-focal-length portrait modes,

50MP ultra-wide camera. no telephoto lens,

an integrated 16MP front-facing camera

The device comes with IP68 and IP69 ingress protection.

iQOO 15T price, colour details

iQOO 15T price starts at CNY 4,099 for the base model with 12GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage. The smartphone comes in four more configurations with up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage. iQOO 15T is already on sale in China, clubbed with offers that could bring the prices further down.

The smartphone is available in three colours: Qingyun with a patterned finish, and the usual Legend Edition and Racing Edition. The phone’s design is similar to the iQOO 15 Ultra, especially the rear camera module