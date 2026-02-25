iQOO 15R launched in India with 50MP camera, Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 and 7,600mAh battery

Advertisement

Smartphone maker iQOO has launched its new iQOO 15R in India, bringing a feature-rich device to the upper-midrange segment. The phone was unveiled on Tuesday, February 24, 2026.

Key Specifications

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 – a flagship-level chipset for fast performance.

Display: 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED panel with a 144Hz refresh rate and vivid visuals.

Battery: Large 7,600mAh cell with 100W fast charging support.

Camera: Dual rear cameras headlined by a 50-megapixel main sensor and supported by an 8MP ultra-wide lens; a 32MP selfie camera handles front shots.

Software: Ships with OriginOS 6 based on Android 16, and promises multiple years of updates.

Other Features: IP68/69 dust and water resistance, in-display fingerprint sensor, and enhanced cooling for sustained use.

Advertisement

Price, Sale Dates & Offers

The iQOO 15R is offered in multiple configurations in India:

8GB RAM + 256GB storage – Rs. 44,999

12GB RAM + 256GB storage – Rs. 47,999

12GB RAM + 512GB storage – Rs. 52,999

Pre-bookings began on February 24, 2026, and the phone will go on open sale from March 3, 2026, through Amazon, the iQOO online store, select offline retailers, and Vivo exclusive outlets.

Launch-period offers include an instant bank discount of ₹4,000 on select Axis and HDFC cards, free iQOO TWS 1e earbuds for early applicants, and no-cost EMI options.

Industry observers note that the iQOO 15R’s combination of a flagship chipset, large battery, and high refresh rate display positions it as a strong choice for users who want gaming performance, long battery life, and smooth everyday use under Rs. 60,000 – especially with attractive launch offers factored in.