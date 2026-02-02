iQOO 15 Ultra detailed specifications ahead of February 4 launch

Advertisement

The iQOO 15 Ultra is scheduled to be officially released in China on February 4, 2026. The device will be a flagship phone with a high level of performance, cameras, a very big display, and gaming abilities.There have been several leaks and teasers about the phone which have shown a detailed spec sheet of the new device.

Specifications(expected)

Design & Display:

Screen: Samsung M14 LTPO 2K AMOLED 6.85 inch display with a high 144Hz refresh rate.

Security features: Expected ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor.

Design: Honeycomb texture on the back and camera module with futuristic styling.

Performance:

Chip-set: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 elite Gen 5 flagship processor with iQoo custom-made Q3 gaming chip with iqoo upgrade.

Operating System: Android 16.

Memory: Up to 24 GB LPDDR5X RAM.

Storage: Up to 1 TB UFS 4.1 storage.

Active Cooling: Active cooling fan and advanced vapor chamber and liquid metal cooling are built-in to provide continuous performance during load.

Gaming Enhancements: High touch sampling with pressure-sensitive touch shoulder triggers for gaming responsiveness.

Camera System

The iQOO 15 Ultra should have a flexible triple-50 MP camera with the support of the high-end imaging technologies of Vivo.

Main sensor 50 MP for the primary shots in detail, 50 MP wide angle lens to capture vast shots, Sony 3 x periscope telephoto lens of 50 Mp with CIPA 4.5 level optical image stabilization to enhance better zoom and clarity.

Front Camera: 32MP selfie camera to take clear selfies and video calls.

Software: The imaging software such as NICE 3.0 Optical Reconstruction Engine and Magic 2.0 Image Restoration Engine are expected to help improve the quality of the photo.

Battery & Charging

Battery: Huge 7,400 mAh battery (leaks are between 7,000 and 7,400 mAh).

Charging: 100 W wire support and wireless charging.

This high capacity is likely to provide day by day use and endure protracted gaming or media time.

Connectivity & Features

Supports 5G (including N79 band).

AI Esports Signal Engine 2.0 to enhance the Wi-Fi performance.

Optimized signal reception (29 surround antennas).

Specialized gaming network support for low-latency play even under conditions such as subways.

Probably Dolby Atmospheric certified coaxial dual speakers and high-end hap-tics to support high-quality sound and haptic.

Gaming & Controls

Shoulder triggers (high sampling rate) that are pressure sensitive.

Specialized gaming chip (Q3) and better cooling to support high-frame-rate gameplay in popular titles in Ultra settings.

Large vapour chamber and active cooling with a fan system will enable the performance to be stable even when playing in the long term.

Launch & Positioning

Launch Date: February 4, 2026. This has been verified through teasers and pre-orders in China.

Placed as a performance-oriented flagship of iQOO that has both gaming capabilities and good camera skills.

There has been no information regarding its arrival in the Indian market yet.