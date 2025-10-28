iQOO 15 confirmed to launch in India on November 26

Advertisement

iQOO, Vivo sub brand has confirmed that the iQOO 15 smartphone will be launched in India on November 26, 2025. The company will sell the device through iQOO’s Indian website and Amazon.in in India.

The device was recently introduced in the Chinese market last week. It is not clear whether the Indian model will have similar specs as the Chinese version. It’s predecessor iQOO 13 was launched in the country with a smaller battery in comparison to the Chinese one. The Indian iQOO 13 model has a 6,000 mAh battery and the Chinese one has a 6,150 mAh battery.

However, the two features we know will remain the same across all regions are the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC and OriginOS 6.

Assuming the iQOO 15’s Indian version shares the rest of the specs with the Chinese/global models, you’ll get a 6.85″ 144Hz 1,440p LTPO AMOLED display, up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, a 7,000 mAh Si/C battery, 100W wired charging, and 40W wireless charging.

The flagship will also come with IP68 and IP69 ratings and feature four cameras – a 32MP selfie camera on the front and a triple camera system on the rear comprising a 50MP primary, a 50MP periscope telephoto (3x optical), and a 50MP ultrawide unit.

Other highlights include stereo speakers, an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner, an IR blaster, and NFC. The company has not revealed the smartphone’s pricing and sale date yet. All the details will be known after it’s launch.