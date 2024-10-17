iQOO 13 to debut with Snapdragon 8 Elite in October end, latest Weibo post offers confirmation

The iQOO 13 will make its debut in October end and the company has confirmed that the premium smartphone will be offering Snapdragon 8 Elite. Vivo, the parent company of iQOO has joined hands with Qualcomm for a joint lab.

The lab is expected to focus on optimising and creating a “Blue Crystal x Snapdragon” technology stack. The technology will be first used on the iQOO 13, said iQOO’s latest post on Weibo. For those who are unknown, the Blue Crystal technology stack by Vivo focuses on improving eight key areas- performance, security, power consumption, gaming, communication, imaging, AI and display. Vivo had a similar partnership with MediaTek for the Dimensity 9400 chip.

The second post by iQOO mentions that the iQOO 13 will be arriving by the end of October. The timeframe matches Qualcomm’s unveiling of new Snapdragon processor later this month.

iQOO 13 camera module with RGB light

The latest pictures of the iQOO 13 have shown the presence of a prominent RGB light around the rear cameras. The light is expected to come into use while gaming, app notifications as well as incoming calls. Reliable Tipster ‘Digital Chat Station’ has teased an image of the device on Weibo and we can see that the lenses are made of a single piece of glass.

Digital Chat Station has mentioned that the light effect that is present on the rear camera module is well integrated with the classic design of the lens. The design will be very hard to miss for the users. On the other hand, the 2K pure straight screen looks narrower and the lens design is also flat. The design is expected to be great during daily use as well as while playing games, said the tipster.

Camera specifications of the iQOO 13 are expected to include 50MP primary camera with OIS, 50 MP ultrawide lens and 50 MP periscope telephoto camera. For selfies the device is expected to pack a 32 MP front facing camera.