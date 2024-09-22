iQOO 13 might offer a massive 6100mAh battery, will offer 120W fast charging

Vivo’s sub-brand iQOO is expected to launch its upcoming device with a massive 6100mAh battery. In the recent days, various Chinese smartphone manufacturers have introduced huge batteries in their devices. Vivo Y300 Pro packs a 6500mAh battery while the iQOO Z9 Turbo+ offers a 6400mAh battery. The latest leaks have revealed that the upcoming iQOO device will offer more than 6000mAh capacity battery.

iQOO 13 specifications

The iQOO 13 will be equipped with a 6100mAh battery, revealed a Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station. The device will offer dual cells and the fast charging support on the device will be 120W. However, the tipster has not specifically mentioned that it will be named iQOO 13. Previous reports have mentioned that the device will support 50W wireless charging.

The tipster had previously revealed the iQOO 13 will have a flat OLED panel with 2K resolution. The refresh rate will be 144Hz while the SoC of the device will be Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4.

Camera specifications of the iQOO 13 will include a 50MP primary camera with OIS, 50 MP ultrawide lens and 50 MP periscope telephoto camera. For selfies the device packs a 16 MP front facing camera.

In terms of OS, the iQOO 13 will offer OriginOS 15-based Android 15. Some important features of the device will include ultrasonic in-screen fingerprint sensor, metal frame, Halo light strip and a IP68-rated chassis. The device will get 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. Price of the device is expected to be around Rs 55,000.