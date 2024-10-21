iQOO 13 launch in India teased by iQOO India CEO Nipun Marya, know details

The iQOO 13 will be launched in India very soon and it will be after the China launch. The CEO of iQOO India Nipun Marya has teased the launch of the smartphone in India. The iQOO 13 will be the successor of the iQOO 12. The specs of the smartphone are already out on the internet. It is quite confirmed that the device will have the latest Snapdragon chipset.

iQOO 13 India

The iQOO 13 will be launching in India said iQOO India CEO Nipun Marya on its official post. The smartphone will be launching in China towards the end of this month.

The latest teaser shows that the iQOO 13 will be equipped with Snapdragon’s latest flagship SoC. The name of the chipset is expected to be revealed soon.

Specifications

The iQOO 13 gets a BOE’s Q10 display with a resolution of 2K.The device will offer a 6,150mAh battery along with a 120W wired fast charging support. There will also be a Q2 gaming chipset on the device.

The device gets a 6.7-inch 2K AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 144Hz. The RAM on the device will be up to 16GB and storage will be up to 512GB. The Chinese version of the device will have OriginOS 5 while the Indian variant will have Funtouch OS 15.

When it comes to camera specs, the iQOO 13 will offer a triple rear camera system. The rear camera offers 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultrawide lens, and a 50MP 2x telephoto shooter. The selfie camera is a 32MP sensor.