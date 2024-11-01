iQOO 13 coming soon to India, Launch teased

IQOO India has teased the launch of the iQOO 13, which was recently announced in China with a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, in India via a X post. However, the company has not revealed the official launch date yet. The flagship device is rumoured to arrive in India on 5th December 2024.

The company has shared a poster of the phone with the caption, 13 coming soon. The posts says, “Designed to turn heads, experience premiumness from every angle and elevate your style! 🔥The stunning #iQOO13 Legend is almost here. Get ready to #BeTheGOAT with a look that combines elegance and performance like never before!.”

The device is the first smartphone to carry the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. The flagship device is rumoured to arrive in India on 5th December 2024.

iQOO 13 microsite goes live on Amazon India

Ahead of its launch, the new premium phone was spotted on Amazon India website. A microsite for the phone has also gone live, suggesting an imminent launch. The teaser shows the rear side of the iQOO 13 Legendary Edition was showcased.

Although, the iQOO 13 will likely arrive in its other variants as well. The teaser only states ‘Coming Soon’ in India, but does confirm exclusive Amazon availability.

The Chinese model of the iQOO 13 features a 6.82-inch LTPO AMOLED display with 2K+ resolution, and up to a 144Hz refresh rate. The display also supports up to 4500 nits of peak brightness. Under the hood, the model is equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Elite.

It sports a triple rear 50MP cameras and a 32MP selfie shooter at front. It packs a massive 6,150mAh battery that supports 100W wired fast charging.

