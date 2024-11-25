iQOO 13 Camera specifications officially revealed ahead of launch on December 3

iQOO 13is set to launch on December 3, 2024. The upcoming flagship smartphone is anticipated to arrive with new features, chipset, and camera qualities. The company claimed the new iQOO’s flagship series will be an all-rounder smartphone. Ahead of its launch, the company has officially revealed the smartphone’s specifications and features. The company has also shared some picture samples, depicting the device’s camera capabilities.

Let’s talk briefly about the iQOO 13’s camera details.

iQOO 13 camera features

The iQOO 13 will come with a triple camera setup consisting of A 50MP main camera with a Sony IMX921 sensor, a 50MP Sony 100mm portrait sensor with 4x lossless zoom and a 50MP ultrawide camera. On the front, it features a 32MP selfie camera. The company also revealed that the front-facing camera is also capable of capturing 4K videos at 60FPS. Therefore, it will come with some impressive camera capabilities which may entice smartphone buyers.

While the iQOO 13 camera features look promising, it also offers other exciting features. The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite processor which claims to have received more than 3 million points in AnTuTu scores. It is also equipped with a Q2 chip that claims to provide a 144 FPS gaming frame rate. The company also revealed that iQOO 13 will come with an advanced thermal management system with its 7000mm² VC Cooling System.

The iQOO 13 will also come with a 2K resolution AMOLED display with LTPO technology, providing a 144Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is backed by a 6000mAh battery that will support 120W fast wired charging. Therefore, the smartphone is launching with advanced flagship features, making it competitive in the high-end smartphone market.

However, several competitors are also launching their flagship smartphones such as the Realme GT 7 Pro, OnePlus 13, Samsung Galaxy S25 series, and others. Therefore, it will be quite interesting to examine which flagship smartphone is worth buying.