iQOO 12 Anniversary Edition to launch soon in India: iQOO India CEO

The iQOO brand will be completing four years in India very soon and to commemorate the occasion the company will launch iQOO 12 Anniversary Edition. The company CEO Nipun Marya has announced about the upcoming launch.

We are unknown about the specs of the device as it has not been revealed by the CEO yet. However, we can assume that the device will get a cosmetic upgrade. The hardware on the device is expected to be more or less the same.

Expected Specification

This mid-range flagship device offers a triple camera unit that comprises of 50 MP unit with optical image stabilisation (OIS) feature, a 64-megapixel secondary telephoto lens and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor.

At the front, the smartphone gets 16-megapixel selfie camera. When it comes to processor, the device gets a Snapdragon Gen 3 chipset that is based on a 4nm process and is coupled with Adreno 750 GPU. We get up to 16GB of LPDRR5X RAM and 512 GB UFS 4.0 storage. For the purpose of gaming experience there is a Supercomputing chip Q1, Symmetrical dual stereo speaker, 4D Game vibration.

The device gets a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate. The device gets IP64 rating for dust and water protection.

When it comes to OS, the device is equipped with FunTouch OS14, which is based on the latest Android OS -Android 14. The flagship smartphone packs a 120W charger in-box with a 5,000mAh battery.

When it comes to wireless features, the handset offers Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4. The device weighs only 204gm.

The device comes in two storage variants- 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage base model, and 16 GB RAM + 512 GB top-end variant. The price of the two variants are Rs 52,999 and Rs 57,999, respectively.