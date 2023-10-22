iQOO 12 and iQOO 12 Pro may launch on November 7, Live images leaked

The alleged live images of the vanilla iQOO 12 has surfaced on Weibo. The iQOO 12 series is expected to arrive in China on November 7.

Smartphone brand iQOO is expected to launch the iQoo 12 series in China on November 7, 2023. The upcoming lineup will include two smartphones – iQOO 12 and iQOO 12 Pro. As per a leak report on Weibo, the iQOO 12 series will succeed the iQOO 11 series and will be available in three new colour options- black, red, and white colour options.

iQOO 12 live images

Moreover, the alleged live images of the vanilla iQOO 12 has surfaced on Weibo. The live images shows that the yet-to-be-launched phones will receive a new design. The flagship can be seen in White colour but there could be other options at launch. The live images has revealed that the iQOO 12 will sports glossy back panel with a a large square-shaped module for rear cameras. According to tipster DigitalChatStation, the phone will have similar camera arrangement as the iQOO 11. The iQOO 12 seems to have a silver chassis and this could be aluminium for durability. The volume rocker and power buttons are on the right edge.

iQOO 12 series specifications (expected)

Though, the manufacturer has not revealed many details about the iupcoming smartphones yet. We have received many leaks in recent times that have revealed quite a bit about the flagships.

The upcoming iQOO series smartphones are said to be powered by the Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and 4,880mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging. The iQOO 12 is also expected to come with 24GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage.

The base iQOO 12 model will likely come with by a large 4,880mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging. The Pro model, on the other hand, will pack a bigger 4,980mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging support.

The iQOO 12 series is expected to sport a triple rear camera setup that will house a 50MP sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a secondary 50MP ultra-wide-angle shooter and a 64MP telephoto sensor with 3x zoom and OIS support.

Earlier this year, the iQOO 11 flagship smartphone was launched in India priced at Rs 59,999. The smartphone comes with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, a 2K display, Android 13 OS, a 5,000 mAh battery with 120 fast charging, custom V2 imaging chip, and a a 16MP selfie camera. It has a 50MP primary sensor, a 13MP portrait sensor, and an 8MP ultra-wide sensor at the rear side of the device.