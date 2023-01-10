iQoo 11 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor launched in India, Check price, features

iQOO 11 has officially been launched in India on Tuesday at 12 PM. This is the first smartphone with Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC to launch in the country. The device features a 50MP primary camera, a 5,000 mAh battery with supports for 120W fast charging.

The smartphone will go on sale at a starting price of Rs 59,999 from January 13th via Amazon and iQOO.com.

The iQOO 11 will be available in two avatars — the Legend edition and Alpha edition. The Legend edition comes with a BMW M Motorsport series strip on the back with a leather finish, while the Alpha edition comes with a matte glass finish. Both models have a metal frame and offer a USB Type-C port, stereo speaker setup, and an IR blaster with a universal remote control option.

iQOO 11 specifications

Talking about its specifications, the iQOO 11 features a large 6.78-inch AMOLED display with QHD+ resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, 10-bit colour depth, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The flat display has a tiny punch hole at the top, which houses a 16MP selfie camera. It also has a built-in optical fingerprint sensor.

Under the hood, this is the first smartphone in India to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. It comes paired with 8/16GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It runs Android 13 OS with custom FunTouchOS 13 skin on top. However, the device has no microSD card slot. It only have dual nano SIM slots with support for a 5G network on both slots.

The smartphone sports a 50MP primary camera, a 13MP telephoto or portrait lens, and an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens in its triple setup camera module. The smartphone can capture up to 8K resolution videos at 30FPS and it also has features like night more, moon mode, and more.

It is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery with supports for 120W fast charging. The company has claimed that it is capable of charging 50 per cent of the battery in just 8 minutes. The phone also has Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 6, and NFC. However, the device does miss out on IP rating and wireless charging.

Meanwhile, OnePlus 11 with the same chipset will soon be launching in the country in the next few weeks.