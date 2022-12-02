iQOO 11 Pro specifications officially revealed by the company, launch date delayed

The iQOO 11 series is the next flagship series from Vivo’s subsidiary iQOO and was expected to launch on December 2, 2022. However, the launch date of the series has been postponed until further notice. The reason behind the decision remains unknown. However, the company has been officially teasing the specifications of the devices.

The iQOO 11 series will consist of iQOO 11 and the iQOO 11 Pro. The iQOO 11 Pro will be the premium device of the series and will be offered with 200W fast charging. The promotional poster of the smartphone also reveals that the device will offer a 4700mAh battery and USB Type-C port. The display of the device will be curved while the bottom offers speakers.

iQOO 11 Pro specifications

It is expected that the iQOO 11 Pro will be featured with a 6.78-inch 2K E6 AMOLED display. The refresh rate of the device is 144Hz while the processor is the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. The device gets RAM up to 12GB while the storage on the device is up to 256GB.

A quad camera setup is offered on the device (at the rear) along with a selfie shooter. The rear setup consists of a 50MP + 50MP + 48MP + 64MP setup while the front cam is 32MP. The device will come with the latest Android 13-based OriginOS skin out of the box.