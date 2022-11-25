iQOO 11, iQOO 11 Pro expected to launch on December 2, to offer Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC

Smartphone manufacturer iQOO is all set to launch its latest flagship series- iQOO 11 series on December 2022. The iQOO 11 series is expected to launch on December 2 in China as well as Malaysia, revealed sources. The new line-up of iQOO series is expected to offer devices like iQOO 11, iQOO 11 Pro and iQOO 11 Legend.

Based on the first look of the smartphones, we can find out that the iQOO 11 series retains the design of iQOO 10 series. The iQOO series offer a quad-rear camera setup that is housed in a rectangular compartment.

We expect that the iQOO 11 5G will offer a 6.7-inch QHD+E6 AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 300Hz touch sampling rate. When it comes to the processor of the device, a new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC is offered along with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage.

The camera setup includes 50MP primary camera at the back along with a 16MP selfie camera. The battery of the device is 5000mAh and it supports 120W fast charging.

The most premium device of the series is the iQOO 11 Pro and it offers 6.7-inch E6 AMOLED 2K display. The refresh rate of the device will be 144Hz while the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC is expected to be paired with up to 16GB of RAM. On the other hand, the storage on the device will be up to 512GB.

In terms of photography, the iQOO 11 Pro gets a quad camera module at the rear. The cameras include 50MP, 50MP, 48MP, and 64 MP cameras. The battery on the device will be 4700mAh. The device will offer 200W fast charging too.

All the devices in the iQOO 11 series will get OriginOS 3 based on Android 13 OS out of the box. After the initial launch of the devices in China and Malaysia, we expect them to land in the Indian market.