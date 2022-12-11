iQOO 11, iQOO 11 Pro 5G launched in China, to get launched in India early January

IQOO has recently launched its flagship series iQOO 11 in China and the pre-orders of the smartphones are currently live. The iQOO 11 series consists of iQOO 11 and iQOO 11 Pro smartphones and the sale will begin on December 12 in China. According to reports, the smartphones will launch in India soon (in early January 2023). The sale of the smartphones will start after some days from the launch.

Specifications

The iQOO 11 and iQOO 11 Pro get 6.78-inch E6 AMOLED display along with a refresh rate of 144Hz. The display of both smartphones supports 2K resolution. Despite multiple similarities, the iQOO 11 gets a flat display while the pro variant gets a curved screen. The front camera of the device is housed in a punch hole.

When it comes to camera specifications, the iQOO 11 Pro gets 50MP Sony primary camera, 50MP ultra-wide camera, 13MP telephoto camera along and a 16MP front camera. On the other hand, the iQOO 11 offers 50MP primary camera, 8MP ultrawide camera and 13MP telephoto camera. Just like the pro variant, the iQOO 11 offers 16MP front cameras. Optical Image stabilization is offered in main camera sensors of both smartphones. Both devices are powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.

In terms of battery backup, the iQOO 11 is powered by a 5000mAh battery while the 11 Pro draws its power from a 4700mAh battery. IQOO 11 supports 120W fast charging while its older sibling supports 200W fast charging.

Both the devices ship Origin OS based on Android 13 out of the box.

Price and colours

The iQOO 11 Pro is available in three colours Track Edition (Grey), Isle of Man Edition (Grey), and Legend Edition (White). While the 8GB RAM+ 256GB storage costs 4999 Yuan, the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage costs 4999 Yuan and the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage 5,999 Yuan.

Similarly, the iQOO 11 is available in five storage variants. 8GB RAM +128GB storage variant costs 3,799 Yuan while the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant costs 4099 Yuan. The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant costs 4399 Yuan. On the other hand, the 16GB RAM +256GB storage variant costs 4699 Yuan while 16GB RAM +512 GB storage variant costs 4999 Yuan.