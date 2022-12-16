iQOO 11 5G to launch on January 10, 2023 in India; Launch date of iQOO 11 Pro unknown

Smartphone maker iQOO has made it official that its next flagship device iQOO 11 5G will launch in India on January 10. The smartphone maker has however kept mum on the launch dates of iQOO 11 Pro. Both smartphones have already made their debut in China recently. The iQOO 11 5G smartphone will be an Amazon exclusive, said iQOO India.

Specifications

The iQOO 11 5G gets a 6.78-inch E6 AMOLED LPTO display. The refresh rate of the smartphone is 144Hz while the peak brightness is 1800 nits. The display of the smartphone is 3200 x 1440 pixels and it supports HDR10+ too. The front camera of the device is housed in a punch hole.

When it comes to camera, the iQOO 11 5G gets 50MP Sony primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide camera, and 13MP telephoto camera. The iQOO 11 5G offers 16MP front camera. Optical Image stabilization is offered in main camera sensor of the device. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and is paired with a V2 chip.

“Introducing the new #iQOO11 5G, Powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform and v2 Chip, it’s #WorldsFastestSmartphone inspired by @BMWMotorsport,” tweeted iQOO India on its official Twitter handle.

In terms of battery backup, the iQOO 11 5G is powered by a 5000mAh battery and supports 120W fast charging.

The iQOO 11 5G will run FunTouch OS 13 OS based on Android.

Price and colors

The iQOO 11 5G is available in five storage variants in India. 8GB RAM +128GB storage variant costs 3,799 Yuan (approx. Rs 45,087) while the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant costs 4099 Yuan (approx. Rs 48,647). The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant costs 4399 Yuan(approx. Rs 52,208). On the other hand, the 16GB RAM +256GB storage variant costs 4699 Yuan (approx. Rs 55,768) while 16GB RAM +512 GB storage variant costs 4999 Yuan (approx. Rs 59,329).