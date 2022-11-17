iPhone’s biggest manufacturing unit in Bengaluru, to employ 60,000

iPhone’s biggest manufacturing unit is all set to be put up in Hosur, Bengaluru. Not only this, but according to IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the unit shall also give employment to 60,000 people. while delivering a note at Janjatiya Gaurav Divas ceremony, minister Vaishnaw also mentioned that at least 6000 of the total number of employments to be made shall be tribal women who reside in the nearby areas of Ranchi and Hazaribagh.

He said,”Apple’s iPhone is now getting made in India and it’s the biggest manufacturing unit of iPhone in India is being set up at Hosur near Bengaluru. 60,000 people work in a single factory. The first 6,000 employees of these 60,000 employees are our tribal sisters from places nearby Ranchi and Hazaribagh. Tribal sisters have been trained to make Apple iPhone”.

This comes after Apple having outsourced the making of iPhone enclosures to the plant of Tata electronics, based in Hosur. Apple now gets its iPhone manufactured by Foxconn, Wistron and Pegatron – The electronic giants in India. This announcement follows from a report by a well known source which says that Foxconn, the Apple supplier plans on increasing the workforce at the factories of iPhone in India by almost four times, within a time span of two years.