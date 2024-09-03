iPhone SE 4 to launch alongside iPhone 16 series!

Apple iPhone SE gth generation flagship device might make its debut alongside the latest iPhone 16 series at the company’s ‘It’s Glowtime’ event on September 9. Rumors have also suggested that the AirPods 4 might also be launched at the same event.

The event will witness the launch of other Apple devices such as Apple Watch SE 3, Apple Watch Ultra 3, Apple Watch Series 10 and iPad Mini 7.

iPhone SE 4 to launch on September 9?

According to a new report, the iPhone SE 3 successor, the iPhone SE 4, will arrive sooner than its expected launch timeline. The company might make an early debut of the iPhone SE 4 due to low stock of the iPhone SE 3.

The low stock of the iPhone SE 3 could be an indication that Apple may be planning to launch the SE 4 at the September 9 event, according to a report by Android Authority. It could also be the right time for Apple to show off its Apple Intelligence (read AI) features on a budget device.

However, the report admits that the chances of Apple unveiling the SE 4 at the event, which is reserved for the launch of new flagship iPhones, are slim. Instead, the rumours point to a March or April 2025 launch date for the iPhone SE 4.

iPhone SE 4 specifications:

Rumours suggest that Apple was planning to keep the iPhone SE 4’s design similar to that of the iPhone 14, with a slight modification to accommodate the single 48MP rear camera sensor.

Apple is likely to offer the same vertical camera layout on the SE 4 as on the iPhone 16. Notably, the upcoming iPhone 16 model is likely to feature a vertical camera layout, reminiscent of the iPhone X or iPhone 12 models, to potentially capture spatial video.

The phone SE 4 is expected to be priced around the $500 mark and will reportedly feature a 6.1-inch screen, Face ID, a display notch, a USB-C port and an action button.

