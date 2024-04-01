iPhone SE 4 leak suggests major design changes with notch and action button

Apple iPhone SE 4 is currently in the pipeline of the manufacturer and it will be launched soon. Based on leaked case renders, it seems the iPhone SE 4 is set for a major design change.

The renders, shared by leaker Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) on X (formerly Twitter), show a phone that ditches the iconic button and Touch ID sensor for a design similar to the iPhone 13. The display appears to have a notch for the front camera and Face ID sensors, and the bezels seem slimmer than the previous SE models.

Additionally, the back of the phone is rumoured to have changes too. While it retains a single-rear camera setup, the design is reminiscent of the iPhone XR. The leaked case also hints at a rumoured “action button” on the left side, similar to the one found on the iPhone 15 Pro models. This button is said to be programmable and can be customized for different functions.

Earlier, rumours suggest that the Apple iPhone SE 4 will offer the same frame as that of the iPhone 14 (which is quite similar as that of the iPhone 13 and 12). However, at the back of the device there is a provision of a single camera only. At the front, the iPhone SE 4 is quite similar to that of the iPhone 14. At the rear we do find similarity with the iPhone SE variant from 2022. The biggest suspense on the device is the back camera. It remains unknown whether the Apple iPhone SE 4 will offer a 12 MP sensor or a powerful camera with Night Mode.

The CAD renders do not have an Action button or a Mute switch next to the volume keys. The smartphone is expected to arrive in 2025, so there are ample chances that we will receive more information about the device in the upcoming days.