iPhone Fold launch might place Apple among top-three foldable players in 2026

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Apple is gearing up for the launch of it’s first foldable device-could be called iPhone Fold, at least that’s what the reports and rumours says as the tech giant has not made any official announcement regarding it’s debut yet. According to a new report, Apple will likely be among the third top sellers of Foldable phones follwing the launch of it’s first foldable device in 2026.

According to a new report from TrendForce , Apple’s first foldable is expected to push the company to gain a 19.3% market share for foldables in 2026. That means, the Cupertino based company could snatch the third spot in terms of market shares. Currently, Samsung dominates the foldable market with approximately 64% market share followed by Huawei in second place.

The report suggested that despite a late entry into the folding phone market, Apple enthusiasts anticipation and curiosity of others for the phone might help it elevate it’s position in the market.

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Apple is expected to focus mainly on minimizing the folding display crease. Leak reports have suggested that the tech giant is planning to implement 3D printing and liquid metal in the iPhone Fold’s hinge alongside dual layers of ultra-thin glass (UTG) to achieve minimal display crease. Apple is also reportedly planning to use optically clear adhesive (OCA).

This compound is actually already used in foldable phone displays from other manufacturers, but Apple is trying to optimize its behavior in terms of absorbing stress and altering its stiffness while also reducing stress buildup in a single area.

OCA is usually located between the different screen layers, and Apple’s version will allegedly help tackle three main issues with folding displays. It can absorb stress evenly, so it does not concentrate in one visible area, while also keeping the display layers perfectly aligned and attached. It is also made to remain completely clear, which reduces the chance of light distortion and visible display creases.

Also Read: Apple iPhone Fold tipped to feature a 3D printed hinge