iPhone Craze! Kerala man flies to Dubai to buy new iPhone 14 Pro

You must have heard many stories about the iPhone craze some people have or the unbelievable things they do to get a new iPhone model on the very first day of its sale.

Now, a new report has surfaced on internet about such a crazy iPhone enthusiast in India. According to reports, a Kochi-based business man, Dheeraj Palliyil, travelled all the way to Dubai from Kochi to get the model of the latest iPhone model before everyone else in the country. He purchased a brand new iPhone 14 Pro and become one of the first owners of the new model of iPhone.

Dheeraj reportedly flew to Dubai on Thursday and bought the new iPhone 14 Pro from a premium reseller in Mirdif City Centre in Dubai on Friday, around 7am IST.

He became the first person among the hundreds of people who were eagerly waiting outside the Apple store to purchase the device.

This will be the fourth time Dheeraj has travelled to Dubai to become the first one to purchase the a new edition of iPhone on the very first day of sale. He also bought the iPhone 12, and iPhone 13.

The 28 year old apple enthusiasts is the director of Dare Picture digital consultancy. He spent around Rs 40,000 for ticket fare and visa fee to flew to Dubai. Just bours before the sale started in India, he purchase the deep purple coloured 512 GB storage model of the new iPhone for around Rs 1,29,000.