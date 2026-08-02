iPhone Air 2 leak hints at major camera upgrade

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Apple’s iPhone Air 2 will come with new features in the next upgrade.

Some leaks show the iPhone Air 2 has with A20 Pro chip, with dual back camera for 48MP, larger battery but slim profile which will not change Apple’s design trends.

This information has not been verified by Apple.

According to the leaked details, the iPhone Air 2 may offer:

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A20 Pro chipset built on TSMC’s 2nm process.

Dual 48MP rear cameras, replacing the single-camera setup on the current model.

Around 3,500mAh battery for improved battery life.

OLED display with Apple’s signature slim and lightweight design.

Enhanced thermal management with a vapor chamber cooling system.

The iPhone Air 2 is reportedly being developed as a response to criticism of the first-generation iPhone Air’s battery life and single-camera system.

The device is expected to launch in 2027, although Apple has not announced an official timeline.