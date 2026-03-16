iPhone 18 Pro series may feature A20 Pro chip, dynamic island likely to continue

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The next generation flagship lineup of Apple, which will be the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, has already leaked in the early stages of the industry. It is reported that the devices may come with performance upgrades, and some elements of their design may remain similar.

As per the initial news, Apple might release the iPhone 18 Pro series in approximately September 2026, which would be consistent with its history of launching iPhones once a year.

Perhaps one of the most significant modifications may be the implementation of the A20 Pro chip, which is likely to propel the Pro models. It is thought that the processor is constructed under a state-of-the-art manufacturing process, possibly 2-nanometre, which can be expected to provide faster processing and greater power efficiency than the existing chips.

This type of upgrade can potentially aid more advanced artificial intelligence functionality, enhanced gaming capability, and multitasking on the device.

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Although it was speculated that Apple could eliminate the Dynamic Island display cut-out, recent leaks suggest that the feature is likely to exist in the next Pro models. Nonetheless, the component may be slightly smoothed or made smaller as Apple progressively strives towards a cleaner design of the display.

Insiders of the industry also cite the potential upgrades in the camera department. The new phones can be equipped with better sensors and photography features that can be more effective in dark situations.

Reports also suggest that Apple can experiment with features like variable aperture, which will enable the camera to change the quantity of light penetrating the lens.

Apple has not yet confirmed any specifications since the devices are yet to be released, with months to go. Firm design, hardware, and pricing concepts will be available closer to the official announcement.