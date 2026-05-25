IPhone 18 Pro may get DSLR-style variable aperture camera

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Apple could introduce one of the biggest camera upgrades in iPhone history with the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro lineup, according to multiple reports and supply-chain leaks. The flagship models are expected to feature a DSLR-style variable aperture camera system for the first time on an iPhone.

The variable aperture technology would allow users to manually control how much light enters the camera sensor, helping improve low-light photography, portrait shots and depth-of-field effects.

Unlike current fixed-aperture iPhones, the system could provide more flexibility similar to professional cameras.

Reports suggest Apple suppliers have already started manufacturing components for the new camera setup ahead of the expected September 2026 launch window. The feature is tipped to arrive exclusively on the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max models.

Apart from camera improvements, the iPhone 18 Pro lineup is also rumoured to feature Apple’s next-generation A20 chip built on a 2nm process, a smaller Dynamic Island, upgraded LTPO+ displays and improved battery efficiency.

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Industry analysts believe the variable aperture system could become one of the headline features of Apple’s 2026 flagship lineup as the company looks to compete more aggressively in smartphone photography and AI-powered imaging.

The upgraded camera hardware is also expected to work closely with Apple’s AI-driven image processing technology, which could enhance real-time photo optimisation, cinematic video recording and night photography performance.

Experts believe Apple may focus heavily on computational photography to differentiate the device from rival flagship smartphones.

Leaks further suggest that Apple is redesigning parts of the internal camera module to accommodate the new lens mechanism without significantly increasing the thickness of the device.

While the company has not officially confirmed any details, anticipation around the iPhone 18 Pro lineup is already growing ahead of Apple’s expected launch event next year.