IPhone 18 Pro Leaks Hint at Bigger Battery, Smarter Cameras and a Cleaner Display

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Months ahead of its expected launch, leaks around Apple’s upcoming iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are already creating buzz online, with reports suggesting major upgrades in battery life, camera technology and overall design.

According to recent reports, Apple may introduce a cleaner-looking display by hiding Face ID sensors under the screen, potentially reducing the size of the Dynamic Island. The selfie camera could also shift to a smaller punch-hole design, giving the front display a more seamless appearance.

The biggest talking point, however, is expected to be the battery. Leaks suggest the iPhone 18 Pro Max could feature a battery close to 5,100mAh — possibly the largest ever on an iPhone. Reports claim Apple may slightly increase the thickness of the device to accommodate the bigger battery, which could also make it one of the heaviest iPhones yet.

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Camera upgrades are also tipped to play a major role this year. Apple is reportedly testing a mechanical iris system that can physically control the amount of light entering the lens, a feature usually seen in professional cameras. The phones may also include improved stacked image sensors for better low-light photography and faster image processing.

Under the hood, the Pro models are expected to run on Apple’s next-generation A20 Pro chip built on a 2nm process, which could bring better performance, improved efficiency and smoother AI-powered features

While Apple has not officially confirmed any details yet, the iPhone 18 Pro series is widely expected to launch around September 2026. Reports also suggest that Apple may avoid a major price hike in India this year despite the upgraded hardware.

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