iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max go on sale in India, crowd formed in no time

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Apple has officially started the sale of its iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max in India, with customers turning up in large numbers at the company’s store at Jio World Drive, Mumbai.

The latest Pro models became available to customers from Friday, following their unveiling earlier this month.

The launch has drawn attention from Apple enthusiasts, with buyers gathering at the Mumbai store to get their hands on the new smartphones.

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The iPhone 18 Pro series is positioned as Apple’s premium smartphone lineup, bringing upgrades across performance, cameras, display and other features.

The phones are also available through Apple’s online store and authorised retail channels across India.